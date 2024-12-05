Weather warning forces Alcester’s St Nicholas’ Night event indoors

ST Nicholas’ Night, Alcester’s much-loved pre-Christmas event, will be moving indoors tomorrow (Friday) as a precaution against the severe weather warning.

Traditionally held in the High Street, this year’s event will now take place mainly at the Greig Hall - the lighting of the tree and church tower will still be held at St Nicholas Church at 5pm.

The market, entertainment and Santa’s grotto will be inside the hall from 5pm till 8.30pm.

Alcester’s St Nicholas Night celebration last year. Photo: Mark Williamson

For obvious reasons, the firework display will not go ahead.

In a statement on Facebook, the organisers said: “Severe weather warnings mean it is unsafe to continue with St Nick's Night in the High Street but we know this event is, for many charities and organisations, a real opportunity to raise vital funds so we have moved the market, entertainment and Santa's grotto to the Greig Hall.”

The event is always held on St Nicholas’ Day, 6th December, and includes a parade, entertainment and church service.

The market supports Alcester’s schools, charities and organisations.

Earlier today (Thursday), Stratford District Council announced that the first part of its Christmas market, due to be held this weekend, had been cancelled.