Immigrant centre rumours quashed at now ’shabby’ Welcombe Hotel in Stratford

THE once-grand Welcombe Hotel in Stratford is slated as “shabby” and “run down”, with a stay compared to a night at Fawlty Towers.

The 19th century retreat is marketed as offering “an unforgettable stay”, but is remembered for all the wrong reasons.

The hotel on Warwick Road is attracting an avalanche of scathing reviews on TripAdvisor, with guest after guest complaining about tired, dirty and broken facilities and rude, incompetent service that would make Basil Fawlty and his sidekick Manuel blush.

One guest, Jackie, who left her online review two weeks ago, lambasted staff as “rude and unhelpful”, adding the rooms were in “desperate need of a refurb, handles coming off in hands etc”.

Her one-star review revealed one of her party was given a room that was already occupied, which she described as “the icing on the cake”.

She warned: “If you would like a Fawlty Towers experience, then this is the place for you.”

Other guests likened it to “a ghost ship,” with “no one at the bar and no fire in the fireplace”.

Welcombe Hotel Spa and Golf Club

A couple on an overnight spa break were given a room in the ‘old wing’, which “seemed very cold, like the heating system wasn’t working,” and when they asked to be moved to a more modern room, they found the other extreme as it was “extremely hot”.

When they tried to order cocktails, they were told the ingredients were out of stock, with only two available.

“Slow service at the bar and barmen seem distracted or over worked, had to repeat our orders every time as they had forgotten what we wanted,” they reported.

A guest, Kelly from Derbyshire, described how she tried to have a bath but the water wouldn’t stay in, as the plug was broken.

The heating was on “full blast” in her room, despite her having turned off all the radiators.

In desperation, she tried opening the windows, but they were also broken, and the noise of them banging in the wind kept her awake all night.

Wayne C from Birmingham, who visited last month with his wife for a spa experience, was shocked at the “rubbish and broken gardening tools scattered by the side of the driveway”.

Once in the spa, the couple found the changing rooms “in a truly poor state”, including dirty floors in the toilets and showers.

They noticed most of the locker doors were “hanging off,” and realised “you need to bring your own padlock”.

Two of the saunas weren’t working, the restaurant was closed as early as 1.30pm, and they were served flat prosecco.

Another guest who stayed in February, described the place as “simply awful”, adding “words cannot convey the poor quality of this hotel”.

They cited “faded, tired interiors” and “appalling service”.

Others criticised “threadbare” towelling robes, or on arrival were told they were late for – or had missed – their spa treatments, despite never having been given an appointment time.

The outdoor jacuzzi was cold, foot spas out of order and heated benches not heated.

One woman, whose husband had booked them into a special suite as a 60th birthday treat, was dismayed when they were sent to the wrong room by reception, then told their actual room had been given to another guest.

Despite having a confirmation email, they were told nothing could be done.

The woman said: “We were so upset as we had been waiting for this break for ages. “We left and went home.”

Another guest celebrating her birthday was disgusted to see “really dirty, stained tablecloths and long hairs on the table” when she went for a celebratory high tea.

The sandwiches and cake took more than one hour to arrive – they were told their waiter had left for the day without passing on their order to the kitchen.

Joel, who travelled three hours to reach the hotel, is another who slated the “shocking” customer service. He described how the barman kept disappearing, so he had to go and hunt for him, finding him sitting on the sofa in another room.

He added: “He was extremely rude when [we were] ordering food…he made us feel like we were an inconvenience.”

Two other guests were kept waiting two-and-a-half hours for their food, and when it finally came, one said the chips were “so hard, I almost broke a tooth”.

Another guest was frustrated that there was no hot water in the shower in her room, and “incredibly slow service” in the restaurant.

Her partner was brought the wrong food, and she found an insect in her wine glass.

Rumours circulated recently that the hotel, built in the 1860s, was earmarked to house asylum seekers but the owners have dismissed this as “completely false”.

The hotel is owned by CD Welcombe OPCO Ltd and managed by Michels & Taylor.

A spokesperson from the Welcombe Hotel told the Herald: “All feedback is important to us and helps us continue delivering great service and memorable experiences for our guests.

“While we’re aware of some negative reviews and are actively addressing the issues raised, we also receive lots of positive feedback.

“This is reflected in our overall rating of 4 out of 5 on Google and 4.1 out of 5 on TripAdvisor.

“The Welcombe is a historic, unique property set within stunning grounds.

“Over the past two years, the owner has made significant behind-the-scenes investment to preserve its grandeur, infrastructure and ensure the long-term sustainability of this much-loved hotel and listed building.

“While this investment may not be visible to guests, an exciting and extensive room refurbishment programme is in its final stages of planning and we look forward to sharing more details, soon.

“We can confirm that rumours about the hotel being used to accommodate asylum seekers are completely false. There are no such plans, and the hotel continues to operate as normal.”