A FORMER ambulance technician from Wellesbourne, has been jailed for 25 years for child sex offences.

David Andrews, aged 36, of no fixed abode, but formerly of Wellesbourne, was sentenced today (16th April) at Worcester Crown Court having previously pleaded guilty to: attempted rape of a child under 13, two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 by penetration, two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, three counts of taking indecent photographs/pseudo-photographs of a child and three counts of making indecent photographs / pseudo-photographs of a child.

He was jailed for 25 years, with a minimum custodial sentence of 12 years, and placed on the sex offenders register for life.

David Andrews

Andrews was arrested in December last year after an allegation of sexual assault against a child. A West Mercia police investigation uncovered video footage and thousands of indecent images on his phone.

Images found on his phone included 765 category A images, the most serious in nature, 829 category B images and 5388 category C images.

Andrews formerly worked as an ambulance technician for East Midlands Ambulance Service in the Northamptonshire area between July 2015 and December 2024. One of the category C images was taken while he was on duty.

Det Chief Insp Ben Arrowsmith from West Mercia Police, said: “This is a sickening case involving offences of the upmost seriousness committed by someone who was entrusted to provide care to people at their most vulnerable time.

“For those involved and their families we do not underestimate how distressing or difficult it may be to hear about his crimes.

“We want to thank those involved in the case for their bravery, in bringing Andrews to justice, and preventing others from suffering further harm from his actions.

“We want to reassure anyone impacted that there is support available. We will continue to work with our partners and neighbouring police forces to fully understand the impact of this crime and help those affected.”