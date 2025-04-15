AS MANY as 30 gas boilers have been stolen from homes in Long Marston.

Ten were stolen from the Meon Way Gardens developments last month, and two more last week.

It is believed thieves are swiping them from newly-built houses at Langate Fields soon after they’re installed, but before the homes are occupied.

The most recent theft was between the evening of 31st March and 9am 1st April.

File photo of Meon Vale Gardens

According to reports, between Friday 7th February and Monday 10th February, 18 fitted boilers were stolen from an address on Langate Fields.

The ongoing thefts were discussed at Pebworth Parish Council meetings last month and in February, with a focus on the safety of the Persimmon site.

Cllr Eugene Mccluskey took photographs which showed a “lack of security – unlocked and unopened gate and open windows”.

But the minutes report security on the site has been beefed-up since then.

One Meon Way Gardens resident told the Herald: “I would assume they are getting in through the gates by Langate Fields.

“I’d guess it’s an inside job or someone who knows where they would be.”

These are the latest in a string of thefts of new boilers across Warwickshire and neighbouring counties.

In Upper Lighthorne boilers were stolen overnight on 13th November last year, from 14 new-build homes not yet occupied.

Some time between the 2nd and 12th November, boilers were taken from two new builds on Banbury Road in Gaydon.

And in February last year boilers and pipework were stolen from seven new-build homes at a housing development on Bishopton Lane, Stratford.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or has information which may help police with their enquiries is urged to call 101 and quote incident number 00087_I_01042025.

Alternatively, you can pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555111 or go to www.crimestoppers-uk.org.



