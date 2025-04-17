TWO suspected car thieves prowling the Stratford streets in the early hours of Tuesday (15th April) definitely picked on the wrong house.

As they eyed a desirable BMW on a driveway in Bishopston, little did they know that they had roused the sleeping occupants inside… and as fate would have it one of them happened to be the current World and European karate champion, Dave Treadwell – a 6th Dan black belt, along with his wife Kelly and children, aged 18 and 21.

Telling the Herald what happened, Mr Treadwell, pictured, explained that he and Kelly had been hyper vigilant after being woken in the night the previous Thursday (10th April) by thieves trying to steal his car.

Mr Treadwell said: “We've got a Ring doorbell camera on the house and a couple of other cameras. Kelly heard the camera go in the night last Thursday. She looked out the window and saw two individuals on the drive.

“One was parked in a car and the other was on the driveway with some type of equipment to break into the car. I think they were startled by lights in the house and made off. But then after that, on Tuesday morning, about 3am, the Ring doorbell and camera on the house went off again.”

Again Mrs Treadwell went to the window and again saw someone outside the house.

Mr Treadwell continued: “I went out in the road, and couldn’t see them because they’d gone down an alleyway. I followed and shouted at them - and they started to run off.

“They hid in someone’s garden. I was still shouting that I wasn’t going anywhere, when they ran out of a bush and I chased them.”

While Mr Treadwell easily caught one of the perpetrators, his wife rang for the police.

“The main thing for me was just to try and get the guy on the floor and restrain him. Then he was like, listen, you’re holding me too tight.”

When Mr Treadwell loosened his grip the man made a valiant, if not foolish, attempt to flee once again.

“He got up and then he ran again. He was quite fast. But I caught him again and restrained him once more.”

Although the police arrived swiftly there was no proof that there was an intention to commit a crime, and the would-be escapee pleaded innocence. But as luck would have it, the man had a warrant out on him for something else and police arrested him on the spot.

“I don’t know whether he was up to mischief,” said Mr Treadwell. “Or whether it was linked to what happened a few days before, we don’t know for sure.”

Wanting to warn others to be aware of the recent rise in car thefts, Mr Treadwell shared his experience, where he was hailed a ‘super hero’.

“Hopefully I’ve got somebody off the streets that was potentially doing something wrong.

“The police can’t do everything, and it’s nice for people to be aware of that, and show that there are people out there that care about the community.”

Originally from Hollywood, near Birmingham, Mr Treadwell has trained in martial arts since he was four. He runs his own club teaching Shotokan Karate in Redditch, called the Furi Sutairu Karate Federation, and holds the European and World karate champion titles. So to say he is able to handle himself is an understatement.

Urging caution to those who might be tempted to be heroic, he said: “Don’t do what I’ve done. People can have knives, needles,and could knock your head on a wall or pavement.

“It was my natural instinct to go after them, but that’s something that I’m trained to do – to restrain.

“The first thing I teach to all my students is, if somebody’s got a weapon, you turn and run.”

Offering more advice, Mr Treadwell added: “There is a crazy amount of car theft at the moment. As well as keeping an eye out, I would say to people is install Ring doorbells, cameras, security lights – anything you can put on the house just to let criminals know they’re being watched.

“Even if it’s just a Krooklock on the vehicle, you know, do whatever you can just to protect. You don’t want people to be having to be confronted with other people. You just want to try and protect what you’ve got.”

