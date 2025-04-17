STAFF at Pizza Express in Stratford have been told the restaurant will be closing.

Workers at the restaurant chain on Ely Street have received letters telling them that the shop will close its doors in August.

This was confirmed by Pizza Express when contacted by the Herald.

Pizza Express in Stratford

In summer 2020, the Herald reported that the Stratford branch was not one of 73 restaurants the chain had chosen to close.

At that time, Pizza Express entered into a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), having experienced difficulties caused by the pandemic and lockdown measures.

The nearest Pizza Express shops to Stratford after the closure will be on Jury Street in Warwick and Leamington’s The Parade.



