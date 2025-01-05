Warwickshire villagers want to save historic building from being sold

THE proposed sale of a disused Victorian building in the village of Lower Brailes has caused a stir in the community with objectors saying it shouldn’t be sold.

Built in 1865 and known as the Brailes Institute, the building is owned by a charity known as the Brailes Free School Foundation that dates back to Tudor times.

The property has a lot of history attached to it. Originally it was a school and it was even used as a hospital during the First World War. But in recent times it has been under-utilised and fallen into disrepair. Its last use was as a workshop and storage room.

The decision to sell it came after an architect recently inspected the property and concluded that the cost of repairs – including substantial work on the roof – would be considerable.

The Rev George Heighten, the vicar of Brailes, who chairs the foundation’s board of trustees, told the Herald it would not be appropriate for the charity to spend money on repairs when it should be using the funds for local good causes. Every year it provides thousands of pounds for the village school and for young people in the locality, which is the sole purpose of its existence.

Brailes Institute

As a result the building has been advertised for sale with an asking price in the region of £150,000. It is described as having potential for conversion to either office or residential use. “Historically used by the community, this building has now become surplus to requirements,” states the advertisement.

However, the proposed disposal has worried some people.

Sarah Jayne-Matthews was among those who thought it should be kept as a public amenity, and would make a suitable venue for a small local museum. And having looked round it with her builder husband, she thought the costs involved were “not out of the realms of a possibility”.

She said: “The owners are the people of the village. The trustees want to get rid of it. I do think a public meeting is needed to discuss all the possibilities for the institute.”

Mr Heighten, who is also the rector of Sutton-under-Brailes and priest-in-charge at Tysoe, Oxhill and Whatcote, said Brailes Parish Council had put in a request for an open meeting with the trustees to discuss the issues. A date for a meeting has not yet been fixed.

Amanda Wasdell, clerk to the parish council, told the Herald that some people believed that other uses could be found for the building – such as a museum, community shop or youth centre. But she pointed out: “Every group is short of volunteers. Venues are under-utilised and under-funded. Lots of things go on at the village hall, for instance, but it could do with more.”

Mr Heighten said there had been a lot of misinformation on social media. “Social media has a lot to answer for,” he said. “But we are doing everything according to Charity Commission guidelines. It is an open sale, employing an agent, and that is the process.”

It’s a sad story, but the fate of Brailes Institute would seem to be a tale of our times – with villages throughout England losing many amenities, especially pubs and shops. Only recently Brailes lost one of its two pubs, the Gate Inn. But at least the other one – the George Hotel – is there, at the moment…