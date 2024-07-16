STUDENTS from Haselor took a step back in time to see first-hand how farm life functioned during the Second World War.

As part of the history curriculum, Year 5 and 6 youngsters from Tudor Grange Primary Academy visited Oversley Hill Farm, near Alcester, which showcased its history, letting them engage with how land and animals are cared for currently and 80 years ago.

Down on the farm … Tudor Grange Academy Haselor students were at Oversley Hill Farm near Alcester on Tuesday finding out present and farming back during WW2. Photo: Mark Williamson

During their extensive tour, students learnt the importance of Land Girls on farms during the war and the wide variety of jobs they would have done to replace the men called up to serve in the military.