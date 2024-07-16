Life on the farm for primary school students from Haselor
Published: 11:00, 16 July 2024
STUDENTS from Haselor took a step back in time to see first-hand how farm life functioned during the Second World War.
As part of the history curriculum, Year 5 and 6 youngsters from Tudor Grange Primary Academy visited Oversley Hill Farm, near Alcester, which showcased its history, letting them engage with how land and animals are cared for currently and 80 years ago.
During their extensive tour, students learnt the importance of Land Girls on farms during the war and the wide variety of jobs they would have done to replace the men called up to serve in the military.