Update: Man taken to hospital after emergency services called to Stratford petrol station

A MAN was taken to hospital this afternoon (Thursday) after concerns for his welfare caused a petrol station in Stratford to be cordoned off.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said once the man’s safety was confirmed, he was assessed and taken to hospital by ambulance staff.

Warwickshire Police

Concern for the man saw emergency services called to the Tesco filling station on Birmingham Road and road closures put in place while police, firefighters and paramedics dealt with the situation.

A WMAS spokesperson told the Herald: “We were called to concern for a patient’s welfare on Birmingham Road in Stratford at 12.30pm and sent an ambulance, a paramedic officer, a specialist paramedic and the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to the scene.

“On arrival, crews found a man who, once brought to safety, was assessed by ambulance staff and conveyed to hospital.”

Part of the Birmingham Road had been closed during the incident, but is now open.