New south Warwickshire business that wants to clear-out your clutter

A MIX of books and television shows has triggered a boom in decluttering and the benefits it can bring both to daily life and the chance of a house sale.

But beyond picking up tips from the big names such as Marie Kondo and those who have followed in her wake, such as Stacey Solomon, there is a growing number of small businesses looking to bring the magic to your doorstep.

When Caroline Cahit decided it was time for a change of career, she decided to harness her natural instincts for organisation, combined with her love of working with people, to set up Tidy Home Tidy Mind.

It launched last summer and she has quickly made a mark in the areas she serves around her Blackwell home.

She had worked for a building society for the previous seven years but said: “There were lots of elements I really enjoyed but sometimes you feel it’s time for a change

“I wanted to do something that was quite rewarding – I have always been very organised and like to declutter so this just felt like a good fit.”

Caroline Cahit has started her own business to help people declutter and get organised. Photo: Ed Nix

From those initial thoughts she looked at how others were working and researched the industry, which has had a professional body since 2004, the Association of Professional Declutterers and Organisers.

She worked out what services she wanted to offer and then set about marketing her businesses, a key step being when she launched her website just before Christmas.

It’s got a very clean design and she said that was a deliberate choice.

“I wanted it to really marry with my business name, to feel calm and user-friendly and give people confidence to have me in their homes.

“With the name Tidy Home Tidy Mind I wanted a website that didn’t look cluttered – with enough detail but not information overload.”

That attention to detail has helped her to grow the business.

She works with individuals on a bespoke basis and was delighted when Avon Estates approached her to partner with them to support clients who might be downsizing to one of their homes.

She has already done an open day with them and others are planned.

“I think when it comes to downsizing people may be moving from a four-bed to a two-bed home but it can be difficult to decide how much to let go of.

“People often think they are going to make it all fit but there is nothing worse than paying for removal people to pack and move it, find it doesn’t fit and then pay for storage.”

So Caroline wants to spread the word that it can make a difference to get her involved at an early stage.

“I can see how life-changing it can be and how people can really benefit from some help.

“People don’t know how to start, take a trip down memory lane and can then feel despondent.

“So having someone come in who is not attached to their belongings can really help.”

And her work is not just about when your home is on the market.

“Moving is a situation where we all need to have a clear-out but a lot of people can benefit from a decluttering service. It’s always important when it comes to doing this that people can let go of things that don’t give them any joy, don’t serve any purpose and just take up space.”

Sometimes the pressure comes after the death of a family member.

“I always say to people when they inherit, that unless an item is serving a purpose or is particularly sentimental, the person would not want you to feel any burden by keeping it.”

On occasions the impact of Caroline’s expertise can come from just sorting out a wardrobe rather than working through the whole house, so her connection with a client can be for a few hours or phased across several visits to work at the pace that’s right for the customer.

Another important aspect of her work is preparing the home ahead of it going on the market. That can involve decluttering – and Caroline can help with taking stuff away to a charity shop or advising on the best route to sell items - but is also a chance to ensure the photos have the best impact on the prospective buyer and the property has the all-important kerbside appeal.

“It can be really good at this point to have a fresh pair of eyes. I go in to support the client in depersonalising their home and ensuring the prospective buyers are buying into a lifestyle and imagining themselves living there.”

At this stage she is delighted with how her career change has worked out.

“It’s been a steep learning curve as I’ve never run my own business before but I’ve really enjoyed the challenge.

“It’s so rewarding when you visit a client and people say they feel better.

“I want people to feel in love with their homes again.”