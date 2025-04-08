Parts of Stratford left without power after ‘high voltage incident’

PROPERTIES in parts of Stratford were left without power on Tuesday evening (8th April).

The electricity was reported out just after 7pm and impacted the CV37 0NP, CV37 0NS, CV37 0NZ, CV37 6QW postcodes.

National Grid, which described the outage as a high voltage incident - one which tends to be larger and affects a wider area - estimated that power would be returned at around 9pm.

That was later updated to midnight.

National Grid are dealing with the issue

A statement on its website said: “We are aware of this power cut outage which was raised at 7.34pm this evening and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you.”

Close to 5,000 homes were originally impacted but were gradually returned to the grid throughout the evening.