Underground cable fault caused last night’s power outage in Stratford

A FAULT in an underground cable was to blame for thousands of properties in Stratford losing their electricity last night (Tuesday).

More than 4,600 homes and businesses were left without power as the lights went out at about 7.30pm.

The outage was reported to have hit the CV37 0NP, CV37 0NS, CV37 0NZ, CV37 6QW postcodes.

National Grid engineers were out last night to fix the fault.

In Stratford town centre, restaurants brought out candles so customers could continue with their meals.

This morning (Wednesday) National Grid spokesperson told the Herald: “At 7.34pm, a fault on our underground network caused an outage affecting 4,677 properties in Stratford.

“4,661 properties were restored by 9.28pm, with the remaining 16 restored at 12.48am.

“We’d like to thank customers for their patience and understanding as we worked to fix the fault and reconnect them yesterday.”