The seven-year prison sentence handed to a 24-year-old disqualified driver who killed a woman has been widely condemned as too lenient and sending the wrong message.

Akashdeep Singh was driving after Peugeot van northbound on the M40 near Gaydon on the evening of 28th September 2024 when he caused a five-vehicle crash though dangerous driving which resulted in the death of an unamed female passenger in her 50s, and serious injury to a man travelling with her.

Singh, of Twydale Avenue in Oldbury, had been disqualified from driving only two days before, and fled the crash scene on foot.

Describing what happened a Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: “There had already been a collision on that stretch of road and other vehicles had slowed right down to avoid the hazard.

“Despite having ample warning, Singh did not slow down and he crashed into the back of a Hyundai with such force that it collided with a large Mercedes van and pushed it out of the way.

Akashdeep Singh

“An off-duty paramedic assisted, finding the man driving the Hyundai was seriously injured while, sadly, a woman in the passenger seat was deceased.

“Singh - whose van doors had been jammed shut in the crash - climbed out of the window and fled across fields.”

Police said Singh later handed himself in, and was then charged with: causing death by dangerous driving; causing serious injury by dangerous driving; causing death by driving whilst disqualified; causing serious injury by driving whilst disqualified; and causing death by driving a vehicle – driver unlicensed /uninsured.

And at Warwick Crown Court on 31st March, he was jailed for seven years and eight months.

DC Sam Bates of the Collision Investigation Unit said: "We welcome this sentence. It has been harrowing to see the devastation that Singh's irresponsible, selfish actions have caused.

"A family now has to spend the rest of their lives without a beloved mother, wife and sister.

"Fleeing the scene of collision that he caused made his actions even more appalling.

"I hope this serves as a reminder to all that we are each responsible for each other's safety on the roads. And that stupid, reckless and selfish behaviour has devastating consequences."

However, the backlash to the sentence has not been welcomed by members of the public, who have shared their outrage to the leniency of the sentence on social media.

Steven Beverley was among the hundreds of people who commented on Warwickshire Police’s Facebook page. He said: “Seven years is a joke. I’ve no faith in the justice system in this county any more it’s just pointless any other country he’d serve 20-plus years but here he probably won’t even serve three.”

Karen Palmer echoed his comments, and added: “Seven years what a disgraceful and disgusting sentence. Our justice system is the worst in the world nowadays. Poor lady and her family and then this. Shameful.”

Thinking of the bereaved family, Cath Wallington observed: “That sentence is so so wrong, innocent law abiding people involved have a life sentence losing a loved one.”

While Deborah Hamblett added that the sentence was “disgraceful and a mock to the loss of life and pain endured to the family”.

Kay Messina argued that such sentences were not effective. She said: “Seven years is not a deterrent, and no justice. All the hard work of the police and the CPS is ridiculed by the judiciary. Take a life, then you should lose yours. Heartfelt sympathies to the deceased lady’s loved ones.”

Calling for longer sentencing, Adrian Adamson asked: “When are judges going to give these people proper full sentences? It should be 20 years minimum. Obviously [Singh] has no regard for the law, so should forfeit his freedom for a long time.”



