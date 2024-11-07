Tributes to Dougie Webb following fatal accident on A46 in Stratford

TRIBUTES have been paid to a “genuinely nice guy” who died in an accident on the A46 at Stratford in the early hours of Friday (1st November).

Douglas Webb, 53, died after being struck by a van just after midnight.

The tragedy happened between the Bishopton island and the junction with Alcester Road.

Dougie, who lived in Stratford, was an enthusiastic and well-liked member of Stratford Town Football Club supporters’ group. Shocked fellow members praised him as the “smiling face of pre-match fundraising” at home games.

Chris Simpson, chairman of STFC supporters’ club, said: “Dougie came onto the committee because of his enthusiasm for the club and was a much-valued member of the team. He was always happy to help and the first thing fans would see after they came through the gate would be Dougie’s big smile as he sold 50-50 fundraiser tickets. He raised a good amount of money for the club and was just a genuinely nice guy – nothing was too much trouble.”

Dougie also took on the role of updating the STFC supporters website.

Dougie Webb. Photo: STFC

STFC chairman Jed McCrory said: “Whenever I’d see him around the club, he’d come across and we’d chat about the players, how we were getting on.

“He loved Stratford Town football club and was always willing to get stuck in.

“He was a lovely man who was always eager to help out and just wanted everybody around him to have a good time. He always had a smile on his face. It’s such a shame and a terrible shock – he will be missed by everybody at this club.”

Martin Beese, chairman of Stratford Cricket Club, who knew Dougie since he was a boy playing junior cricket at the club, said members were “extremely sad” to hear of his death.

Dougie’s late father Brian was groundsman and head of junior cricket coaching and as he grew older, Dougie joined him as deputy groundsman.

“They thoroughly enjoyed looking after the club and the grounds and Dougie also helped with scoring and administration,” Mr Beese said.

He added: “He was very jovial and knew everyone at the club. “Nobody ever had a bad word to say about him – he was very much liked by all he came across. His commitment to this club and to Stratford Town Football Club really sums up his character. He thought nothing of giving up his time to help others play and enjoy their sport – that was Dougie.”

There are plans for a memorial trophy to mark both Dougie and Brian’s contributions to the club.

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Kings Lane, just after midnight.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car were sent but Mr Webb was confirmed dead at the scene.

Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses. A spokesperson said: “It is believed that the man had, prior to being on the carriageway, been riding a bicycle. We are looking to any witnesses to the collision or to events prior to the collision to come forward, particularly if they have dash-cam or CCTV footage.”

If you can help with the investigation, contact officers citing incident 4 of 1st November on 101.