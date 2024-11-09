The Stratford Town Football Club story began during the Second World War

BACK in 1941 Stratford Rangers was set up with a particular aim in mind – providing serving soldiers in the Second World War the chance to play the beautiful game while in England.

That club, which played in the grounds of Ettington Park Hotel, has evolved into Stratford Town Football Club which has been creating a mural capturing its beginnings.

Stratford Town chairman Jed McCrory, left, and head of media Steve Wood with the commemoration to Paul Bartlett which will adorn a wall at the Arden Garages Stadium this week. Photo: Mark Williamson

The club was founded by Paul Bartlett and matches included games against prisoners of war – Ettington Park was known as Camp 31 in 1941 because it held prisoners of war from Italy and Germany, some of whom were international players.

Steve Wood, head of media at Stratford Town, said: “There are murals on two corridors at the football club which span the club’s history from 1941 onwards.

“The club changed its name to Stratford Town in 1949 and there are also images of the club’s history and victory in the Birmingham Senior Cup in 1963.

“What makes this unique is that Stratford Town was founded as a club for serving players in the war. It means we have significant ties to Remembrance Day which we are very proud of. This has been part of a heritage project which is ongoing at the club.”

Club chairman, Jed McCrory, added that the club is holding a heritage day on Saturday as well as taking part in Remembrance events.

“This club was formed for Second World War soldiers and the volunteers who researched the history did so because they wanted to define the club’s heritage,” he said.

“We are proud we are serving the community and it will be an honour to take part in Remembrance events.

“We want to make our heritage day an annual event. Over the last few years we’ve embraced the community and they’ve embraced us, so it’s not just about kicking a ball around on a Saturday afternoon.

“In fact I do get a bit emotional when I read the stories about the people and the club from the past.”

The heritage day, which coincides with Stratford Town’s home game against Spalding United, will see people with close connections to the club, including ex-players, invited back. There will be a minute’s silence and Reveille and on Remembrance Sunday representatives from the club will take part in the parade to honour the fallen.



