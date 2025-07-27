A TOP-LEVEL meeting has put the spotlight on the ongoing situation at Stratford’s Bridgetown School.

The issue has been taken up by the new portfolio holder for education at the county council after discovering he had not been briefed about the state of play..

The turmoil has triggered previously unthinkable scenes at the primary school, with strike action earlier in the year and a high turnover of staff culminating with a rash of departures at the end of term, with the figure put at 14.

The Herald has reported on an increasingly fraught situation that first broke cover when members of the National Education Union (NEU) went on strike supported by parents at the start of April.

Worsening staff morale appeared to be at the heart of the issue, with the report noting: ‘The Herald has heard claims of teachers crying in bathrooms as “unreasonable management practices” have been identified as the main source of grievances’.

The school made its way to the end of term but the start of the summer break did not mark the end of the agony for those affected.

Staff and parents have continued to contact the paper with their worries - including departing staff members who have set out their reasons for leaving.

Last week’s report in the Herald covered the latest concerns triggering a huge response with letters to the editor both amplifying the issue and defending the school and its leadership.

Bridgetown School

Beyond the concerns, the report also included, in full, a statement from the county council.

This said: ‘Bridgetown is a good school with a strong commitment to its pupils, staff, and wider community. It continues to provide a positive learning environment and is focused on delivering high standards of education and care’.

It acknowledged that there had been a higher than usual turnover of staff since the arrival of a new headteacher in January 2024 but added: ‘it is not uncommon for staff movement to occur when a new leader takes over from someone who has served for a significant period’.

But with Friday’s mass exit still fresh in the memory, the county council then sent out a press release on Tuesday of this week, 22nd July, with the final line being, ‘'With such a vibrant musical spirit, Bridgetown Primary continues to strike all the right notes!'.

While undoubtedly reflecting a positive series of musical events in the last week of term, that parting shot showed no sensitivity to the very real stories of distraught staff and anxious parents.

It also included an upbeat comment from Warwickshire’s new portfolio holder for education Cllr Wayne Briggs (Reform, Arbury) praising the activities and saying they were, ‘shining examples of what can be achieved when talent is nurtured and celebrated’.

With that also appearing out of step with reality, the Herald approached both the county council comms team and Cllr Briggs for a response to what had happened on Friday and outlined the background.

At the time of going to press the comms team had not replied but Cllr Briggs said he had been asked to give sign-off to the story about the musical events without being aware of the bigger picture.

But he said he was now on the case: “I didn’t have any knowledge of the story.

“Now I’m aware of the issue, I have passed on your concerns to our directorate whom with I am meeting tomorrow (Wednesday) at 4pm.”

He acknowledged that the press release had a ‘poor tone’ and said he now wanted to be briefed on the situation at the school.

The meeting was due to take place after the paper went to press - look out for an update in next week’s issue.

