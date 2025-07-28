SIXTEEN drivers who continued to speed despite already accumulating points on their licences were banned from driving for six months when they appeared at Leamington Magistrates’ Court.

The magistrates listened to their exceptional hardship arguments and claims at the hearings on 15th July.

However, their driving history, which included details of those drivers having already completed educational speed awareness courses, were further points for the justices panel to consider.

As a result, the arguments the drivers presented were unsuccessful, and remarkably all 16 drivers were disqualified for six months under the totting up provisions.

Hannah Smith, police-led prosecutor said: “These drivers had plenty of opportunity to change their driving behaviour. Instead they chose to ignore all their opportunities and continued totting up points on their driving licences.

“Whilst we will always choose to educate drivers who speed first, these drivers have found out that repeat offenders may find themselves going straight to court where the consequences are far more significant.

“Speed determines the severity of crashes and injuries. For everyone’s safety on our roads, we need drivers to make the decision themselves to always drive safely within the limit at an appropriate speed for the conditions.”



