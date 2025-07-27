The Herald has received a big response to its story on Bridgetown Primary School last week (‘Problems ongoing at primary as staff quit’, 17th July). While we can’t print them all, below is a balanced representation of those sent to us.





Extremely concerning

I completely support the comments made by anonymous members of staff in last week’s Herald.

Not only I have just resigned to my post at school but I have just had to move my child to a different school due to the incompetence and lack of duty of care at Bridgetown. I am not the first staff member to do this. Concerning? I would say extremely.

Concerns related to an incident in which a member of staff was attacked by a pupil were not addressed properly and led to four additional members of staff and a child being injured. This sadly reflects a lack of duty of care at the highest level.

More concerning is the fact that the governors and the local authority [county council] do not seem to challenge all these complaints, concerns and grievances made internally.

There are now many vacancies. I seriously doubt the empty roles will be filled by September, and if they are there will be a high proportion of new and inexperienced staff, which consequently cascades on more unsettled behavioral problems in some pupils.

Some children have repeatedly witnessed violent incidents and now consider that kind of behaviour as normal and regular amongst their peers, and end up replicating it too.

As a parent and staff, I see that there is conflicting information between what is disclosed to parents about issues of discipline and what is going on internally. That is another reason why I found it morally wrong to carry on with my role.

By writing this I hope that my colleagues left behind (some of them single mothers or main breadwinners) can have their voice heard and finally listened to. The staff remaining are amazing and have put themselves at risk of harm by protecting the children and keeping them safe.

It is just a shame many families are being misled about the situation of the school.

Name and address supplied

Striking staff and union representatives outside of Bridgetown School in April.

View from a departing staff member

As one of the 14 members of staff who left Bridgetown at the end of term, I feel compelled to respond to the county council’s response to the article published in last week’s Herald and draw attention to some of the reasons why many dedicated staff feel that they have no choice but to leave a school they love.

It states “Leadership transitions often bring new ideas, expectations and ways of working, some of which may be welcomed by staff, while others find the adjustment challenging”. Staff are leaving due to the complete absence of any leadership. There is no clear vision or strategy for the school from the leadership team, basic tasks are not delegated. This causes huge amounts of stress to staff who already have considerable workloads. When questions are raised, they are shut down and staff ‘frozen out’. Any attempts at professional discourse are met with silence or threats of disciplinary action.

It is interesting to note that the council’s statement ‘encourages staff to raise any concerns through the appropriate channels’. When staff and indeed parents raise complaints, they are met with the same copy and pasted responses. There is a complete lack of accountability and transparency. Serious safeguarding concerns have been raised and have been brushed off, leaving staff increasingly concerned for the safety of pupils. The governing body don’t seem to take what is going on, including staff leaving, seriously at all.

Some members of staff were informed they couldn’t have an exit interview because of ‘busy’ schedules. At every stage staff have sought to engage with the school leadership team, governing body and the local authority only to be shut down.

It speaks volumes that parents were assured last week by letter that there was adequate staffing in place for September - but given more staff have resigned, this is now incorrect.

Throughout all this, staff have sought to protect pupils and parents and many are not aware of the full extent of the damage caused by inadequate leadership.

Name and address supplied





Decline at school is troubling

As a parent of a child currently attending Bridgetown Primary School, I feel compelled to respond to last week’s article in your paper concerning recent events at the school. While the article briefly touched on leadership and staffing concerns, it did not fully capture the deep and ongoing challenges faced by our school community, particularly the immense pressure placed on staff and the resulting impact on our children.

Over the past 18 months, the school has experienced a troubling decline in both stability and wellbeing. This has not been due to any lack of effort or commitment from the staff, but rather the result of significant failures in leadership and oversight. 30 staff members have left during this time, many with long histories of dedication to our children. Some left suddenly, without the chance to say goodbye, and in many recent cases, parents have not yet been informed at all.

Teachers and support staff have reportedly been working in conditions that no professional should have to endure. They are facing physical harm, mental burnout, and, most worryingly, legal restrictions that prevent them from speaking openly about their experiences. If everything within the school were truly fine, there would be no need to enforce silence on the very people entrusted with our children’s care and education.

Our children deserve better than an environment plagued by fear, instability, and secrecy.

What is perhaps most heartbreaking is that children themselves have expressed fear and discomfort. They have told trusted adults, both inside and outside of school, that they no longer feel safe. That should be a clear warning to all of us. If a child says they are scared, we must listen. If teachers say they are not being supported to do their job safely, we must listen. And when 30 dedicated staff members leave, we must ask why and continue to ask until we receive honest answers.

Time and again, the local authority has failed to act with transparency or urgency. There are serious concerns about the lack of accountability and the potential for conflicts of interest, particularly when senior figures within the authority simultaneously hold governance positions in local schools. Safeguarding requires more than just words; it demands independent oversight, clear boundaries, and timely action.

The relentless positivity being broadcast by groups closely aligned with the current leadership may seem supportive on the surface, but in reality, it is deeply damaging to the long-term wellbeing of the school. When some parents are quick to publicly discredit staff, often without any real understanding of what is happening behind closed doors, it creates a culture where genuine concerns are dismissed, accountability is eroded, and the truth is buried. This kind of blind loyalty, while perhaps well-intentioned, risks undermining the very foundations of trust and transparency that a school community needs to thrive.

I urge fellow parents and the wider community not to look away. We must stand up, speak out, and demand better for everyone at Bridgetown.

A Concerned Bridgetown Parent





Issues from a small group of teachers

BRIDGETOWN Primary School sent us a note last Wednesday to say that there would be a piece in the Herald and I wanted to write to give a parent’s view.

It seems to be a small group of disgruntled teachers along with some parents that are driving this and it doesn’t seem to accurately represent the view of the majority of parents from the conversations I have daily.

It’s always difficult when a new head comes in and makes changes, especially when the previous had been there some time and there are some long servers in the teaching staff, but the way they have responded to someone who is coming and trying to improve the school for the benefit of the students and quite clearly has them at the heart of his decisions is frankly toxic and very sad.

The union clearly had its own agenda when whipping people up for the strikes earlier in the year and they held a very weak parent meeting before the first strike which clearly showed it was all about its own publicity and brand and not about the best interests of our school. It was very poorly run and left the majority of parents there very angry.

I have two children at the school and have had no issues the whole time they have been there. Most of the parents I know feel the same.

Bridgetown Primary School parent





School is great for my child

I AM a parent at Bridgetown School and wanted to share my view as I am not ‘discontent’ with the school.

My child, who has additional needs, has always been supported wonderfully. They have flourished in a way I never expected because of the fabulous staff there. My child runs into school full of joy and excitement each day, and leaves at the end of the day with a spring in their step. I couldn’t ask for more.

So I don’t think they need to make ‘Bridgetown School Brilliant Again’ - as to many of us it is already brilliant!

I have only needed to reach out to [headteacher] Mr Szortowski once during my child’s school journey and he called me as soon as he received my email. We had an open discussion about what had happened and further risk assessments were carried out off the back of this and new rules implemented within a couple of days. I could not have asked for a better response from him.

Many of us have been left clueless about what all of the upset has been about within the school as the NEU would not allow the teachers to speak to parents (this was seen on the picket line and left us wondering if the union actually had the teachers’ best interest at heart).

As someone who worked as a journalist for many years I think it’s time there was more impartiality shown rather than it being made to look like the majority of parents are against the headteacher when that is actually not the case.

Bridgetown Primary School parent

Thanks to the 30 who’ve left

THIS letter is to acknowledge and give heartfelt thanks to the 30 wonderful staff of Bridgetown Primary School who have sadly had to leave in the last 18 months.

It is often said it takes a village to raise a child. And that is never more true than when that child is in school. It takes a whole team of dedicated and caring professionals to keep a school alive and thriving. And sometimes that gets forgotten.

From senior leadership, long standing teachers, teaching assistants, SEN staff, support staff, lunchtime staff and cleaners, you all held such a vital role in helping each and every child in the school. Without every single one of you, each child's chance to succeed at school would be lessened.

You put your heart and soul into enriching the lives of Bridgetown pupils, some of you for many, many years, and you will be missed beyond words by those who matter and who understand.

Teaching is never just a job, it’s often a calling, a passion. Leaving is never an easy decision. But good luck to you all, whatever you choose next, and know that your determination and desire to make change and make things better will never be forgotten.

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” – Dr Seuss

Bridgetown Primary School parent





