A CEO was spotted shamelessly canoodling with an HR director from the same company in Stratford this week – but there’s no need to call the internet police, the married couple were just having a laugh.

Mike, 57, and Kath Cleary, 51, work together at estate agent Sheldon Bosley Knight.

Their job titles happen to match those of the American couple who became a viral sensation after being exposed as having an affair after being caught on camera at a Coldplay concert in Boston on Wednesday, 16th July.

As the ‘jumbotron’ kisscam swung round the stadium picking out happy couples to display on a giant screen, with singer Chris Martin commentating, it honed in on Andy Byron and Kirstin Cabot in a loved-up clinch. They both work for software company Astronomer, he as CEO and she as head of HR, but both are married to other people.

Their guilty reaction at being framed on film made it hilariously obvious they were having an affair.

The clip has been mocked and replicated hundreds of times since all over the world.

Mike and Kath decided to join in the fun.

“We did a video of Kath and I just feigning the same actions, it took a couple of takes and it was still dreadful,” Mike told the Herald.

He handed it over to the company marketing team who worked some magic on it and shared it online – including adding a tagline offering to find new accommodation for those whose “situation has significantly changed recently”.

“They posted it on Monday and I was thinking, ‘Oh my God, this is going to be awful and embarrassing’,” said Mike. “But it seems to have caught the imagination, and most of the staff thought it was funny and topical.”

Joining the conversation, Kath added: “Being in HR, I was probably more reluctant than Mike.

“But I went with it. I’m not sure we actually thought it would get to this point. I think it was one of those Sunday morning videos that you would just delete in a few weeks and that would be that.”

Mike takes a dim view of Mr Byron’s threats to sue Coldplay.

“It was a public venue and I'm sure Coldplay would have had signs saying they’re doing it.

“My view is if you don’t want to be married, tell your wife first. Don’t go to a concert with somebody else and run the risk. It’s not fair, but he’s probably going to get his just desserts.”

Married since 2009, and having worked together at a number of companies, Kath says the couple have managed to achieve work/life balance and boundaries.

Kath said: “Sometimes it works really well in that you know what he's thinking and how he works and other times it can be frustrating because he might want to ask me a question when I’m standing in the shower at 7am.”

She continued: “Boundaries are important. Make sure you have proper holidays as well, where you try and agree not to talk about work.”

It turns out the Cleary family are big fans of Coldplay.

“We desperately tried to get tickets for their tour – our teenage daughter really wanted to go and we’ve not seen them before, but we couldn’t get them in the end.

“If Chris Martin wants us on stage, we’d be up for that!”