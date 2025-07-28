A PROJECT that brings men together in nature to talk about issues impacting their mental health is raising money to buy its own land.

The Wildwood Connection Project (WCP) was launched in Stratford by resident Jonathan Toney earlier this year. Through his time as a gym member, Jonathan ended up talking about personal issues with others.

As this developed, Jonathan wanted to do more and after careful planning, he founded the WCP, with the first meeting taking place in May. At the meetings, which take place twice on Mondays from 4.15pm to 5.45pm and 6.15pm to 8pm in woodland at Welcombe Hills, men are invited to gather and talk about any issues that may be on their minds.

Jonathan launched the project with a clear mission, to create a safe, non-clinical space where men can gather outdoors, breathe, reflect and talk openly or simply walk side by side in silence. He has a vision to challenge the stigma that keeps so many men isolated in their struggles, by building a community grounded in nature and genuine connection.

Set in an area of natural beauty, The WCP continues to grow - with no problem seen as too small.

“It's just a place where you can just come and release a bit of steam before it gets too much,” Jonathan told the Herald.

“A lot of people just just leave it and then it becomes something so big that it does need a lot of extra attention and help.

“A lot of the things can be dealt with by ourselves, within the group, there's so many things that I've been through, but also a lot of things that I haven't but that other men have experienced. It just feels very primal. Thousands of years ago, men used to sit around and talk about their tribes and how to solve problems.”

Facts and figures relating to men’s mental health are damning, and Jonathan wants to make sure men in the local area know of the project and its work.

“A man every 60 seconds commits suicide, if that was anything else, there would be alarm bells ringing, but it goes widely ignored. Even with the figures out there, people just don't really seem to think about it or talk about it until it's on your doorstep.

“You could be at work and you know a happy-go-lucky guy and everything is fine, then the next day he's not there and no one saw it coming. Nobody knows why, he just sort of slips off and that's it. He's just left the trail of devastation behind him, family and young children.”

Opening up on the impact technology has had on mental health, Jonathan said: “A lot of the time we just sit at home by ourselves and try and muddle on through the best we can. It's been very eye opening for sure. We are so overloaded, so overstimulated in every single aspect of our life.

“Men in this environment, that's where they open up the best - amongst nature. Everything that they're releasing is just released into the woods. It's a non-judgmental, very positive space.”

The fundraiser has been launched to help the group buy their own piece of land on which to carry out their sessions. They currently use the Welcombe Hills land for free, but would like their own space in order to carry out more activities including making fires and building bushcraft structures - activities Jonathan says will also be therapeutic.

“This fundraiser will allow the group to run year-round in a dedicated outdoor space surrounded by nature — a vital part of what makes this service so effective. Securing permanent ownership of woodland will provide a lasting home for the project, ensuring it’s protected for future generations of men. It will remain a safe, non-judgmental space where men can come to talk, connect, and find support.”

To find out more about the project or to get in touch, visit @thewildwoodconnectionproject on Facebook, Instagram or Tiktok. The land purchase fundraiser can be found here: https://shorturl.at/QH3Eu.





