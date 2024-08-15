Students across south Warwickshire collect their A level results

STUDENTS across Stratford and district celebrated their A level results today with schools once again producing an outstanding set of grades in a variety of subjects.

It was another impressive year for sixth formers at King Edward VI School, Stratford, with 89.6 per cent of papers graded A*-B, the second highest in the school’s history.

In total, 87 students obtained three A grades or better, including five students who obtained four A* grades: David Ansell, Jonathan Flaxman, Robbie Gemmill, Eddie Mitchell and Ellie Morris.

Bennet Carr, headmaster, said “It is immensely rewarding to see this year group achieve such exceptional outcomes. They have been wonderfully committed to all aspects of school life and have now capped their many successes in, for example the fields of sport, music and drama, with examination results of which they can be extremely proud.”

Stratford Girls’ Grammar School has recorded its best set of results since 2015. A levels ca be stressful but student Zoe Greenwood - who is off to university to study digital forensics and cyber security - said she and her friends were going to celebrate their A levels with a “glass of champagne.”

Head teacher, Jacqueline Cornell, told the Herald: “We’ve had a really good set of results. Our motto is shaping futures and these students have done that and many are off to their first choice destinations. It was a complete team effort between staff, students and families. Ofsted noted the family feel and sense of pastoral care that underpins everything we do.”

Jack Southam from Stratford got a grade A in architecture following today’s A level results at Stratford School. Jack is now busy applying for apprenticeships in Stratford and surrounding area. Meanwhile, his fellow student colleague, Flavious Catana, achieved A in sociology, A in psychology and C in biology and is goingo to Warwick University. “My inspiration was my sociology teacher, Mr James Hill. When I graduate I want to be a teacher just like him,” Flavious said.

Hundreds of thousands of students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are receiving grades to help them progress on to university, an apprenticeship or employment.

According to national figures, the proportion of A-level entries awarded top grades this year is up on 2023 and remains above pre-pandemic levels.

Students at King Edward VI School, Stratford, collect their A levels results this morning (Thursday). Photo: Mark Williamson

More than a quarter (27.8 per cent) of UK entries were awarded an A or A* grade, up by 0.6 percentage points on last year when 27.2 per cent achieved the top grades.

However, the overall pass rate – the proportion of entries graded A* to E – has fallen to 97.2 per cent this year, which is lower than last year (97.3 per cent) and the pre-pandemic year of 2019 (97.6 per cent).

