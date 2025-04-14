Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a man sadly died in a collision on the M40 on Friday morning.

At 8.50am a tanker was reported to have broken down on the northbound stretch of the M40 between junction 13 (Bishop’s Tachbrook) and junction 14 (Barford).

Warwickshire Police appeal

Around ten minutes later, the driver of a white Peugeot van is understood to have collided with the stationary tanker.

A police spokesperson said: “We attended along with West Midlands Ambulance Service but sadly, the driver of the van - a man in his 30s - was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.”

Appealing for witnesses, they continued: “Enquiries are underway and we’re asking for witnesses to the collision to come forward. We’re also keen for anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident or who was driving in the area at the time to get in touch. If you can help please quote incident number 71 of 11 April.”