Aston Martin used unlawful helipad at its Warwickshire HQ for five years

By Andy Mitchell

Local Democracy Reporter

ASTON Martin’s unlawful use of a helipad that caused “misery” for five years seems set to end – but only after councillors went against advice to approve a different spot.

Stratford District Council’s planning committee unanimously voted through the motoring firm’s latest quest for a permitted place to land aircraft carrying VIPs and investors.

They have flown them into a different plot near to housing in Lighthorne Heath since March 2020 but without gaining planning permission. The council has received complaints but no enforcement action has been taken.

A council spokesperson confirmed that there is a live planning enforcement case open but could offer no further comment.

It was confirmed that six complaints have been filed with the authority’s environmental health team, including one from a councillor, but the council’s powers are limited because statutory noise nuisance does not cover aircraft in flight.

In terms of use in anti-social hours, only one complainant returned an incident log which featured “insufficient anti-social flight times to take action”.

Aston Martin badge. Photo: Mark Williamson

Aston Martin withdrew a planning application for the new helipad in 2020 and then had permission refused in February 2023 on noise grounds when they came back again.

This time, they have agreed to flights taking place on no more than 100 days per year, only from Monday to Friday and not on bank holidays. All landings and take-offs must occur between 9am and 6pm. The refused proposal was for 125 days, included weekends and would have allowed flights from 8am until 9.30pm.

The latest incarnation was supported by local member Councillor Chris Mills (Con, Gaydon, Kineton & Upper Lighthorne) who said switching sites would “be a great relief to the residents living at Lighthorne Heath”.

“Believe me, I can assure you that when this helicopter takes off from the existing site, the windows shake on the homes. I have been there, the place shakes,” he told the committee.

“The present helicopter (pad) that does not have planning permission and has been allowed to be used has caused misery for residents for many years, also being detrimental to the health of some.

“The new helipad would alleviate this problem and allow residents to have a quiet life, free from the cacophony of noise caused by helicopter blades.”

He went on to highlight the economic benefits.

“Aston Martin is a great and valuable business in Stratford district. I feel this new application will not only satisfy their closest neighbours but also solve this long-running dispute,” added Cllr Mills.

“Not having access to helicopter travel could risk the viability of Aston Martin at the Gaydon plant which is another reason to grant this application. Although not a planning reason, Aston Martin needs all the support we can give.”

That plea came as part of the battle to overturn the judgement of planning officer Joseph Brooke who said “significant harm” would be caused by the “unacceptable noise”.

He was later asked whether any enforcement action was underway, “in any way, shape or form”.

“The short answer is no,” he replied.

“At this moment in time there is no enforcement action being taken. I cannot go into the specifics as to why because it is an enforcement issue.”

Jacqui Dicker, the council’s environmental health officer, offered more detail on why this version was still recommended for refusal.

“The (noise) levels at the new site are similar to what the residents of Lighthorne Heath are currently experiencing,” she said.

“They are similar but with less housing affected. They are clearly above guidelines that we would use to make the assessment.

“We consider that when it operates, it will have a significant impact.”

However, earlier representations from Aston Martin’s head of government relations and sustainability Rob Colmer cut through.

Quoting £172 million worth of trade to the Warwickshire and West Midlands economy, including 2,000 jobs at Gaydon, he said: “Helicopter use is standard practice in our industry, enabling people to move quickly over long distances.

“This facility is a vital economic enabler. Please think, time is money.”

He referenced how flights could take overseas investors with limited time in the UK to the F1 team at Silverstone, London, regional airports and Aston Martin’s factory in Wales.

“Just one helicopter flight securing a single sale can deliver millions of pounds of revenue,” he added.

“A strategic investor will take decisions on hundreds of millions of pounds.”

He was questioned as to why there had been no direct evidence offered in relation to economic benefits of the helipad itself as opposed to the overall picture he painted about the importance of Aston Martin.

“We are an unusual company,” he said.