HE became a well-known face around Stratford during six years as a town host – but now Terry John Jones is going back to his musical roots.

As part of happier times at Stratforward – the old name for Stratford BID – he would be seen welcoming visitors, and popping in and out of businesses to keep people in touch with what was going on.

He also supported many of the buskers around the town but now, in a role reversal, he will soon be the one out and about with a guitar, as he sets off on a busking tour this weekend.