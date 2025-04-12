Dates confirmed for Stratford Food Festival’s return in September

MORE than 100 food and drink traders will set up in town this September when the Stratford Food Festival returns.

Organisers, LSD Promotions and Stratford BID, have announced that the event will be back on the weekend of 20th-21st September and will include local producers, street food vendors and international cuisine.

Taking place in Henley Street and Bridge Street, there will also be live cookery demonstrations, food trails, walkabout entertainment and live music.

Stratford Food Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson

Siobhan Noake, of LSD Promotions, said: “We are delighted to be bringing the Stratford Food Festival back once again. Every year, we see more traders, more visitors and an incredible atmosphere that makes Stratford the perfect location for a food festival of this scale.”

Aaron Corsi, BID manager, added: “Events like the food festival showcase the town and what we have to offer. The town boasts numerous amazing independent and national businesses that service the town day in day out and you can explore not only the festival itself, but all that the town has.

“Look out for details closer to the date on how best to experience the food festival weekend.”

The opening times will be 10am-6pm on the Saturday and 10am-5pm on the Sunday.