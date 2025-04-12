New employment site at Gaydon could create 500 jobs

PLANS for a new employment site in Gaydon could create up to 500 jobs, according to developers.

Deeley Properties is proposing to build the development close to the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) campus. According to the developers, there will be up to 500,000 square feet of ‘high-quality’ employment space where 400-500 jobs will be provided.

The site, northeast of JLR, is on the B4100 and within easy reach of Junction 12 of the M40.

Outlining the plans for the Gaydon site, Eleanor Deeley, joint managing director of Deeley Properties, told the Herald: “Our plans provide an opportunity to make a positive contribution to the area, providing 400 to 500 jobs across a range of skill levels.

“We recognise the importance of delivering new employment sites in a sustainable way, that is why we are working towards BREEAM Excellent design standards, whilst also creating more wildlife-friendly habitats on the site to increase biodiversity.”

Artist's impression of the site at Gaydon.

The proposals, if they go ahead, would add more jobs to an area of Stratford district that is already home to JLR and Aston Martin. A site overview provided by Deeley shows the close proximity of its proposals to the car manufacturers.

Eleanor added: “The site has been recognised by Stratford District Council as being a suitable location for development having been already allocated as part of a larger employment land use in 2016.

“This allocation was originally targeted at helping to support Jaguar Land Rover’s operations. However, with the volatility in the automotive sector, JLR has not brought forward the wider site. We are however confident that our plans for this part of the allocated land will bring lasting benefit to the area and its economy.”

In the proposal Deeley said that the jobs would be across multiple sectors and would include opportunities for apprenticeships. The plans will include a mixture of industrial and logistical units, that will provide opportunities for tradespeople, management and administration roles.

The Herald asked Deeley if any businesses had been lined up to occupy the space.

Eleanor responded: “Early discussions have indicated strong interest in the proposed commercial space, however potential occupiers have emphasised the importance of clear project timescales before making formal commitments.”

The developer has published an anticipated timeline for the project. Last month, a consultation with the community got under way. Next month, Deeley hopes to submit a planning application to Stratford District Council. If accepted, Deeley hopes to begin work on the site by 2026.

The consultation has seen a large number of local people give feedback, as Eleanor added: “Our engagement with the local community over recent weeks has resulted in feedback from more than 400 people and we would like to thank everyone who has got involved so far. We will be taking these comments into consideration as we move towards application submission.”

The online survey is still open and is set to close on Monday (14th April). You can fill this out by visiting https://deeley-gaydon.co.uk/proposals