STRATFORD Town FC now shares a status with some of the most famous clubs in world football – a status which shows its community credentials.

The Bards now feature on a list alongside the likes of Ajax, Napoli, River Plate and Atletico Madrid as members of the United Nations’ Football for the Goals initiative.

This scheme sees clubs and organisations pledge to use their reach to support the 17 sustainable development goals outlined in the initiative – the overall aim is to have a positive impact off the pitch and support the drive to end poverty, protect the planet and tackle inequalities. Just to be accepted by the UN is a long process for clubs, which have to show they have the right credentials.

Stratford Town chairman Jed McCrory said the Bards got the process under way in 2022 and were accepted 18 months later after telling the UN about their projects and programmes.

The status also gives Stratford a unique title as the only step three club in the country to be accepted by the UN.

“It’s something that I wanted the club to get involved with,” Jed told the Herald. “When I go through the list, we’re the first step three club that has achieved this. I think the only other [lower league English] club that did it was Forest Green Rovers, but they achieved it as a Football League club.

“I think it’s brilliant for the town. It’s another recognition of what the club is, not just within the community, but on an international front. Everybody in the community has contributed towards this, which is a lovely feeling for everybody. I think it’'s a massive achievement.”

So what at Stratford FC impressed the UN?

“If you look at what we do, we have our quality education programme, we support no poverty, the local foodbank and other charities,” Jed explained.

The facilities at the club are used by lots of groups for weekly meetings, charity events are also held there and the club works closely with students at Stratford-upon-Avon School.

That community reach is growing longer.

“We’re looking at setting up some charity games,” Jed continued. “I’ve got a conversation with UNICEF about bringing a game down to the club to help raise funding for projects that will help everywhere become a better place.”

He added: “We’ve got a fantastic international accreditation here and it’s something that everyone at the club deserves a pat on the back for. It will open us up to be able to hold events with the UN structure; there’s sporting ambassadors that we can tap into and see if we can get them down to the club.

“One of the big things for the initiative is for sustainable communities. If you look at our education programme, we take kids without English and maths, we bring them in and they leave for the equivalent of three or four A-levels while still playing sport. They’re playing football, but they’re learning and getting qualifications.”

Jed believes the UN initiative is a sign that the club is being noticed more.

“No one’s really even noticed the club because people just look at Stratford as being Shakespeare,” Jed said. “It’s quite nice to go under the radar, but you’re actually starting to see now what is being achieved by this little football club.

“It shows what can be achieved when communities come together. If we can keep coming together, who knows what we can do?

“We may achieve Football League status in the future. Who knows?”