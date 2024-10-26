Stratford Herald Business & Tourism Awards: Community Support award: Stepping Stones

STRATFORD charity Stepping Stones said it has taken a big step forward by winning the Community Support Award, helping to put their work with the homeless and socially excluded on the map.

It was a proud moment for Joy and Richard Heathcote, of Stepping Stones, to receive the award in recognition of the years of charity service they have given to the community, most of whom are from Stratford and have fallen on very hard times due to divorce, job loss or eviction.

Joy said: “We are a small charity which is open to the homeless [for food and support] two days a week in the United Reformed Church, Stratford.

“The food is cooked in the kitchen at St Andrew’s Church, Shottery and taken to the United Reformed Church and most of our clients have heard of us via word of mouth.

Stratford charity Stepping Stone won the Community Support award, sponsored by Stratford upon Avon School and Sixth Form. Photo: Mark Williamson

“Some see homeless people and think basically it’s their fault and they should get a job, but these are people and we treat them like people. We serve them wholesome food and if you’ve got food in your belly you’ve had a normal meal that day.”

Richard added: “We are thrilled and delighted with the award. It was a surprise on the night but it’s started to sink in now and great to get some external recognition.

“We’ve made 15,000 meals so you could say we’ve had 15,000 conversations with people. We couldn’t do it without the help of our volunteers and the United Reformed Church has also been fantastic.”

