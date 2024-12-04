Shocking increase in animals being abandoned in Warwickshire

THE number of animals abandoned in Warwickshire has increased a staggering 41 per cent in two years, according to figures from the RSPCA.

The charity said it has released county-by-county data to highlight the battle its rescuers face ahead of what is expected to be another bleak winter for thousands of animals.

In Warwickshire the figures show the number of abandonment reports to the RSPCA for 2023 was 214, up from 152 in 2021 when the cost of living crisis began.

Susie was found by a member of the public wandering on a busy road.

Nationally, 20,999 abandonment reports were made to the charity’s emergency line in 2023 and according to latest 2024 figures (up until the end of October) 19,067 have been reported this year – which, if the trend continues, will be almost 23,000 reports.

RSPCA chief inspector Ian Briggs said: “We are seeing a shocking rise in the number of calls reporting pet abandonment to our emergency line during winter with an eye-watering 51 per cent rise in three years. Sadly we expect the trend will continue as more pet owners face financial hardship at this time of year more than any other.

“With the cost of living crisis we are also seeing people having to move out of properties due to financial pressures, and we are increasingly coming across pets who have been left locked in homes alone after their owners have moved out”

The RSPCA was called into action in Alcester in January where Susie was found limping along a country lane having been abandoned with a broken leg. The one-year-old lurcher was taken by a passing motorist to a vet for who contacted the RSPCA. The local branch stepped in to fund her treatment, help with her rehabilitation and find her a new home.

The charity has launched its Join the Christmas Rescue campaign to help raise funds to cope with the increased demand for its services.