Seven candidates to fight for Stratford-on-Avon seat at general election

KEVIN Taylor was the surprise nomination when the full list of candidates standing in the general election was confirmed this evening (Friday).

The former Stratford town mayor will stand as an independent on 4th July, but was previously a Liberal Democrat member of Stratford Town Council.

There is also some confusion about a late change to the Green Party’s candidate. The Herald was told last week that Sherron Guise who would be the candidate looking for the green vote. The list of candidates issued by Stratford District Council today said it was Doug Rouxel, from Stafford.

SDC has confirmed that the list is correct and Mr Rouxel, who appears to be a member of Stafford Borough Council, has been nominated for the Stratford-on-Avon constituency.

Elsewhere everything is as expected:

Seyi Agboola will stand for Labour, Chris Clarkson is the Conservative candidate and Manuela Perteghella is the Liberal Democrat candidate.

Reform UK is represented by James Crocker and Neil O’ Neil is from New Open Non-Political Organised Leadership (NONPOL).

The Herald and KES are organising a hustings event on 17th June at the Levi Fox Hall, Stratford. For tickets, visit here.