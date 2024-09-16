Roadworks start today (Monday) on Birmingham Road in Stratford

REMEMBER, remember, the 16th of September… for that’s when Birmingham Road regains the title of Stratford’s road to hell.

As revealed in the Herald two weeks ago, having just recovered from the challenges of the Warwick Road scheme, attention switches back to the Birmingham Road.

Stock photo of Birmingham Road, but one we can all recognised with bumper-to-bumper traffic. Photo: Mark Williamson

It’s the second phase of the changes there and is due to focus on the stretch between the Bishopton island and the Avenue.

The work will take place in a number of stages along that part, with a variety of closures in place.

The first step is from the roundabout to 386 Birmingham Road.

The county council says this will be one way only, with traffic able to head into town but closed for those leaving it, for around seven weeks.