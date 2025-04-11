Drivers warned of delays as stretch of A46 near Leamington closes tonight for 19 days

DRIVERS have been reminded that the A46 around Leamington and Kenilworth will be closed for 19 days from tonight (Friday).

The closure, which is to allow for HS2 work, will be in both directions between Stivichall Interchange/A45 (Festival Island) to the Thickthorn Island (A452 for Leamington and Kenilworth) from 8pm.

The road will reopen at 6am on 1st May.

Road closed sign stock photo Picture: James Mackenzie

National Highways warned drivers to expect lengthy delays in the area.

The closure will allow work on building a structure to enable the HS2 railway line to pass under the road.

Diversions will be in place for cars and HGVs - drivers are asked to follow signs rather than their sat-navs.

Following the 19-day closure, the HS2 work will see lane closures on both the A46 north and southbound carriageways with a speed restriction of 50mph until 31st July.