M40 in South Warwickshire closed following lorry and van crash

THE M40 in south Warwickshire was expected to be closed for hours today (Friday) following a crash involving a van and a lorry.

The incident happened on the northbound section between J13 (Barford) and J14 (Bishop's Tachbrook) with reported delays for motorists of around two hours.

Emergency services, including Warwickshire Police, as well as National Highways traffic officers were on the scene, with motorists advised to avoid the area.

Warwickshire Police

One eyewitness told the Herald that a van could be seen partially underneath a tanker.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "We're currently at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the northbound stretch of the M40 .

"The road is expected to be closed for at least the next few hours, so please avoid the area and follow diversions where possible."

Traffic was being diverted via local roads.

National Highways said: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”