STAND by for action as the next chapter of the Stratford roadworks saga is about to start – and run right through Christmas to finish in January.

The warning signs have appeared and the county council is about to launch phase two of its bid to make the Birmingham Road better.

The action is due to start on Monday, 16th September, with work being split into three stages between the Bishopton island and The Avenue, with disruption due for 20 weeks in total.