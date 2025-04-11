RESIDENTS in the Stratford district will soon be able to recycle more from their doorstep.

As of next Monday(14th April) the district council is able to recycle plastic bags and wrapping.

Items should be empty and clean and placed loose in recycling bins along with other recyclables and should not be put within one another.

Stratford District Council

Items that can now be recycled are:

All plastic bags – carrier bags, salad/fruit/vegetable bags, frozen food bags, bread bags,; cereal bags, flower bags.

Confectionary wrappers – chocolate, sweets, biscuits, cakes, ice cream and chewing gum wrappers.

Foil-lined packaging – crisps/snack packets and coffee bags.

Cheese, fish and meat wrapping.

Outer layer bags and wrapping – multipacks; toilet and kitchen roll; magazine and newspaper wrapping.

Plastic film and sleeves – removable film lids; plastic sleeves for bottles and jars

Bubble-wrap and clingfilm– maximum one-metre sections.

Fruit and vegetable net bags.

The council is also reminding residents what items cannot be included in recycling. These are:

Pouches, sachets and packets – microwaveable food, baby/pet food, cosmetics, detergent and cleaning.

Balloons.

Blister packs, pills, and tablets packaging.

Compostable or biodegradable bags and wrapping.

Crisp tubes.

Disposable gloves or masks.

Foam or polystyrene.

Plastic straws or cutlery.

Textiles and clothing – put these in a bag at the side of the bin.