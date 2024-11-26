Plans for 70 affordable homes on a greenfield site in Stratford

ORBIT Homes are sounding out the public for their views on plans to build 70 affordable homes on a greenfield site in Stratford for which planning permission for housing was refused eight years ago.

The housing group, in association with Grevayne Properties, are looking at the development potential of a field between Alcester Road and the existing homes on the site of the former Shottery Hall.

The concept plan from Orbit. No planning permission has yet been applied for.

In 2016, Grevayne Properties were refused permission by Stratford District Council for 57 properties on the site on the grounds that it was outside the built-up boundary of Stratford, was a historic ridge-and-furrow field, was contrary to the council’s 2011-31 core strategy and did not provide homes of sufficiently high quality design.

The new proposals are for one-, two- and three-bedroom houses and bungalows with the south of the site providing a public open space between the properties and those at Shottery.

In literature delivered to nearby residents, Orbit and Grevayne say their proposals will incorporate high-quality design that respects the local character, with styles and materials that complement the surrounding area.

“Our aspirations are to create an affordable development that will focus on energy efficiency and biodiversity, providing an attractive and welcoming place to live,” they say.

Orbit and Grevayne will be presenting their proposals at a public exhibition in Stratford Town Hall on Wednesday 11th December from 4pm to 7pm. Further details can be found at their website: www.alcester-road-stratford.co.uk. Comments can be e-mailed to AlcesterRoad-Stratford@Marrons.co.uk or by post to Marrons Bridgeway House, Bridgeway, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 6YX.

The closing date for responses is 6th January 2025.