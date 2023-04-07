STRATFORD MP Nadhim Zahawi’s re-adoption as the Conservative candidate for the constituency has triggered a furious backlash within the local Tory association.

One insider even went so far as to suggest that the traditionally Tory stronghold of Stratford might fall to the Liberal Democrats if Mr Zahawi remains the Conservative candidate.

Sensationally, the insider added: “Frankly, there are more than a few within the association who would accept a term of a Lib Dem MP to be shot of him.”