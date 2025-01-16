New museum focussing on town’s history to open in Stratford

AMBITIOUS plans to create a museum in Stratford that reflects the town’s history independently of its Shakespeare connections are braced for take-off this year.

The bold initiative is the brainchild of Stratford resident David Austin, a retired royal naval aircraft engineer and IT project manager.

David, who’s lived in Stratford for the past 20 years, got his inspiration for this venture from the Stratford Canal Basin townscape model created by the late Harry Cowan in the front room of his cottage in Rother Street. The model depicts the canal basin – now known as Bancroft Gardens – as it would have been in 1840, well before the erection of the first Shakespeare Memorial Theatre on the site in 1879.

David told the Herald: “Harry was very keen that the model should be put on display for the benefit of the town and its community. We have set in motion an idea to use the canal basin model as the main exhibit in a proposed local history museum.

“This venture is known as MOSA (Museum of Stratford-on-Avon) and the contents will cover the history of the town and its district.”

Discussions are currently under way to find a temporary venue where members of the public can view Harry’s model.

David said: “We have had discussions with the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, councils and other parties in the community who are interested in the town’s position in national and even international history. All are supportive of the idea.

“Now is the time to involve anyone interested in joining us on this venture. A business case, museum design and other documents have been drafted for discussion.”

He said it was a five-year project and further information about the enterprise would be released on a regular basis over the coming months.

Stratford Society members David Austin, project mananger of the Museum of Stratford-on-Avon (MOSA), second from left, pictured on the canal basin bridge with Jann Tracy, chairman, Ellie Stevenson and Ken Morgan. The junction of the canal and river was pivitol in Stratford’s past industrial signifigance. Photo: Mark Williamson

Meanwhile, the model of the canal basin has been safely removed from Harry Cowan’s home. The model extends from the second basin, now the site of the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, to Bridgetown and then across the river on the two famous bridges.

David added: “As a historical artefact the model offers, in 3D form, a unique view of Stratford’s past created by a Stratfordian of distinction and crafted with passion and care.

“We feel duty-bound to preserve this piece of our town’s history and feel it has its place in the centre of what would become a museum of local history.”

In a strategy document it is stated that the museum team – made up of David, Stratford-born Matt Goodman (senior project manager BBC programmes) and Stratford-born Louis Courtney (business owner) – has been consulting with residents on the proposal for a museum for the town and district.

The feedback in this falls into three categories:

The need to record the personal histories of old Stratfordians

The desire to have a town museum which is physically separated from Shakespeare

Visitors from international schools on educational trips claim that after “one half-day doing Shakespeare” there is nothing else in the town

The document says there’s a real concern among Stratfordians that the town history museum might become just another Shakespeare attraction.

“The town’s people have been very vocal in their objections, with several indicating their concerns on social media,” says the document. “It is said that 95 per cent have no interest in Shakespeare.

“We host the teachers on school trips from France and Belgium. They plan an itinerary based upon the desires of the children. The most popular subjects of interest are the Industrial Revolution, castles, Victorian and historic events, particularly monarchy and ceremony.

“There is one half-day of Shakespeare and then shopping and a treasure hunt for the remainder of the day. After that there are day trips to other visitor attractions in the area. We can retain more visitors in the town with a museum.”

In another document David states: “There is so much history in the town of Stratford and its district that is being kept in the shadow of the town’s favourite playwright.”

Harry Cowan with a part of his model.

He says the aim is to tell the story of characters, friendships and rivalries in the time of great change to the town and the district – from Roman settlements to the Great Trade of Goods (as described by Daniel Defoe) carried on the River Avon from the Midlands workshops to all corners of the world.

The museum would also include the transition from loads of coal hauled by horsepower to coal-powered steam engines on the railways, an indicator of industrialisation in which Stratford had always figured in the history of trade and transport.

David said the “unique proposition” is that Harry Cowan’s model would be an engaging interactive experience with “3D augmented reality” to connect the viewer with stories of Stratford’s people, the Stratfordians who made the town and those who were keeping it in the forefront of the most popular tourist attractions.

There will be a theme of “Walking with the two Williams” – William Shakespeare (1564-1616) and Henley-born William James (1771-1837), the pioneer of rail transport, “and a cast of not-so-famous historical figures will make our museum experience a history lesson to remember.

“Walking through Tudor Stratford and meeting the characters from the time of Shakespeare to discuss the topics of those days will be the ultimate visitor immersive experience.”

David told the Herald he wanted to thank everyone who had helped move the project forward with guidance and contacts. He also wanted to thank members of Stratford and District Model Railway Club who had safely transferred Harry Cowan’s canal basin model from his home to temporary accommodation elsewhere – and for making new baseboards.

Further announcements concerning the museum plan are expected shortly.