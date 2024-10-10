Happy 10th birthday for Alcester 10k

IT was a happy tenth anniversary for the Alcester 10k on Sunday with over 1,300 runners taking part and money raised for charity along the way.

The goodwill and support of the community was in abundance as people cheered competitors around the streets of Alcester and in neighbouring villages in reasonable running conditions which saw some fast finish times recorded.

Alcester 10k. Photo: Iain Duck

The 10k is organised by Martine Verweij of Raceways Events CIC who said she was “amazed” by this year’s turnout.

She said: “We had 300 children take part which we think is more than most 10k runs and the adult times were fast at 32 minutes.

Alcester 10k. Photo: Iain Duck

“I wanted to say a big ‘thank you’ to all the volunteers who helped us put on the race – so many people wanted to hand drinks out at the three water stations on the route.”

This year Raceways Events has partnered with the charity Safeline, which supports victims of sexual violence and abuse. The money raised from Sunday’s event is in the process of being counted up.

The Leamington Half Marathon, organised by Raceways in June, raised £45,000 for Myton Hospices.

Results and times: Andy Lawrence (Stratford Athletic Club) 31.53; Michael Cowley (Run Alcester) 34.15; Robert Niec 35.29; Holly Burt, aged 15, 38.14; Lisa Thomas (Bromsgrove and Redditch AC) 38.22; Mariike Tear-Verweij, aged 15, 39.52.

Alcester 10k. Photo: Iain Duck



