General election 2024 - live coverage through the night from the Stratford count

Scroll down for the latest news

VOTES are now being counted at Stratford Leisure Centre following the closure of the polling stations at 10pm.

The Herald will be bringing you the latest from Stratford, where three of the candidates have been seen wandering around the main hall where the counting is taking place – Kevin Taylor (Ind), James Crocker (Reform UK) and Neil O’Neil (NONPOL)

11.15pm: This is the first picture from the Stratford count.

Election night ... Ballot boxes arriving at the Stratford Leisure Centre count tonight. Photo: Mark Williamson

11.25: David Buckland, chief executive of Stratford District Council, has confirmed all of the ballot boxes are now here at the leisure centre. Counting continues.

11.30pm: Labour shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson has won the Houghton and Sunderland South constituency, in the first result of the night.

11.35:In the main hall we grabbed a few words with Independent Kevin Taylor, who was happy with the way the election campaign had gone.

“I wish I had a bigger team,” he said. “People are voting for me because I’m a former [Stratford] mayor.

“The chain of accountability, from the start to the end, needs addressing.

“I think I can win this.”

11.45pm: Reform UK candidate James Crocker, whose wife is a Labour voter, told the Herald: “If I win, I will throw myself into this whole for Stratford.”

He praised his team for the effort they put into his campaign and suggested he would be happy with around 10 per cent of the vote.

James added that the voting in Stratford was unlikely to reflect Reform’s performance elsewhere in the UK.

However, James was impressed with how the younger generation in Stratford had engaged with Reform, asking lots of questions about the party.

11.48pm: Some more photos from the count.

Election night ... The sorting of ballot papers at Stratford Leisure Centre tonight. Photo: Mark Williamson

Election night ... Party members scrutinising the sorting of ballot papers tonight at the Stratford count. Photo: Mark Williamson

11.50pm: Neil O’Neil, of NONPOL, said he wasn’t talking to the Herald for six months.

As a reminder, if you’ve not seen it elsewhere, the exit poll predicts a Labour majority of 170, with 410 seats. The Conservatives are set for 131 seats.

Let’s see if that comes true.