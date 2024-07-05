General election - Lib Dems shock Conservatives by winning Stratford-on-Avon seat

THE Liberal Democrats made history today when they overturned a 19,000-vote majority to win the Stratford-on-Avon seat.

Manuela Perteghella is the constituency’s new MP - the first woman to hold the position - after gaining 23,450 votes.

The results were:

Seyi Agboola (Labour) 3,753 votes

Chris Clarkson (Conservative) 16,328 votes

James Phillip Crocker (Reform UK) 7,753 votes

Neil O’Neil (New Open Non-Political Organised Leadership (NONPOL) 166 votes

Manuela Perteghella (Liberal Democrats) 23,450 votes Elected

Doug Rouxel (Green) 1,197 votes

Kevin John Taylor (Ind) 292 votes

After being declared Stratford MP, Manuela said: “Stratford has made history and has chosen a brighter future.

“After more than 100 years of Conservative MPs, you have a Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament and the first woman to represent our constituency.

“A special thank you to my family, to my agent, to my brilliant campaigning team and to all the volunteers and supporters who have worked incredibly hard for the last years and in recent months.

“This is your victory.

“Thank you most of all to the wonderful people here in Stratford, Alcester, Studley, Shipston, Henley, Bidford and the many, many, many villages of our great constituency.

“Thank you for talking to me on the doorsteps about the issues that matter to you, about your worries, your hopes for the future. Thank you to you all for voting for me and thank you for putting your faith in me.

“I want to restore trust in politics after years of scandals and be the voice of our community in Parliament. I will be a strong voice for us all, for our local economy, our environment and our local services and I will fight every day for the fair deal that you all deserve. Thank you.”

The Herald tried to interview Mr Clarkson but he was swiftly ushered away from the count.