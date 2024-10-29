Fundraising to get electric trike for Stratford teenager Archie

A STRATFORD teenager needs help to electrify his bike rides.

Fourteen-year-old Archie Parsons, who has a rare form of cancer, has been pedalling on a specially adapted tricycle for the past 10 years, thanks to Stratford-based charity Cyclists Fighting Cancer (CFC).

Archie, who has been diagnosed with neuro degenerative Langheran’s cell histiocytosis, has learning difficulties as well as delayed growth. Due to his condition, he is no longer able to stand for long periods and can only walk short distances. He needs daily medication and physiotherapy and uses a wheelchair.

Sadly, he is now also unable to pedal a bike without help.

CFC, which helps children and young people living with cancer across the UK, has found Archie the perfect electric power-assisted trike and launched a fundraising campaign for the £5,400 needed to buy it.

Archie Parsons.

Archie often fundraises for other charities and in May he generated more than £2,000 for Birmingham Children’s Hospital, where he’s been treated since the age of two, after abseiling 200ft down the side of Birmingham Holiday Inn Express, as reported by the Herald. But this time, it’s Archie who needs help.

Archie’s mum Rosie Parsons, who’s a job coach at Stratford College, said: “Archie has got an adapted trike but it’s not power-assisted and he’s got to the point where he’d need pushing to go any distance, which means we can’t go for a family bike ride.

“Also, he’s reached the age where he wants a certain amount of independence, so to be able to pedal himself would mean a lot to him. If we could all go out for a bike ride together as a family, that would be really lovely as he really likes being outside and he loves a challenge.”

Archie, who goes to Exhall Grange school in Coventry, told the Herald he loves going on bike rides with mum Rosie, dad Steve and his 13-year-old sister Evie, and his favourite places to go are the Greenway and Shottery Fields.

Cyclists Fighting Cancer founder Mike Grisenthwaite said: “We’re asking for donations to help fund this bike for Archie, as he loves being outside.

“He’s given one of the electric pedal-assisted trikes a test drive and can fly along in it. It will enable him to continue to have the adventures he loves so any donations will be hugely appreciated and if you can’t donate money, CFC can turn your old bikes and bike bits into cash via our Charity Bike Shop on Mason’s Road.”

To help buy Archie the electric pedal-assisted trike, go to CFC’s website at www.cyclistsfc.org.uk