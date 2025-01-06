Fresh demands for unlawful Shottery pub to be torn down

HERE were fresh cries for an illegally-built Shottery pub to be torn down following the Herald’s expose last week.

Our report on how the Cask N Tandoor, a self-styled curry gastropub built without permission at the Burnside Hotel, had been refused a retrospective planning application was picked up by the national press.

Reaction to the spreading story has been to roundly condemn hotel-owner Rakesh Singh, 56, for building the pub and outdoor terrace when he only had permission from Stratford District Council to build two extra en suite bedrooms for the hotel and a plant room.

When the pub opened in March last year it was wildly different from what had been approved by SDC – including being more than twice the area – with the footprint going from 54 sq m to 117 sq m.

The Cask N Tandoor. Photo: SWNS

The new build sits within the conservation area that envelopes Anne Hathaway’s Cottage. The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, which owns the cottage, also claims that Mr Singh has encroached onto its land.

There has been dismay that the pub could be erected without SDC noticing or taking action.

Reader Mr PJ Smith commented: “The council should be working for the majority of the residents. This pub is an absolute eyesore in a lovely tourist area.

“Built illegally, it should be torn down. Mr Singh should be heavily fined for not adhering to planning regulations. The absolute gall of some people who think they can get away with things.”

The council told the Herald that as it was a live enforcement case it would not comment.

Mr Singh said he was appealing the decision not to allow retrospective permission and was “addressing the technical points of refusal”.

