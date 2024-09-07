Five south Warwickshire schools form new education alliance

FIVE Stratford district schools have formed an alliance which will see them share good practice with the aim of improving the quality of education for students.

The Three Rivers Alliance includes Alcester Academy, Alcester Grammar School (AGS), King Edward VI School (KES), Shipston High School and Stratford Girls’ Grammar School (SGGS).

The headteacher of AGS, Rachel Thorpe, explained: “The benefits of such collaboration are notable, and it is clear that when educational institutions successfully unite for a common purpose, students, staff and the entire school community benefit.”

Gavin Saunders, headteacher at Shipston High School, added: “The educational environment has seen a growth in multi- academy trusts in recent times. The Three Rivers Alliance is taking a different approach. This is an exciting alliance of successful schools retaining their independence as single academy trusts whilst uniting with a shared energy and drive to generate excellence across the group.”

The schools will work together to share good practice. Photo: iStock

The schools stressed that the alliance will not change the existing identity, independence and autonomy of each partner school.

The headteacher of Alcester Academy, Sarah Mellors, concluded: “The alliance formalises links and provides all the benefits of collaborative working whilst maintaining educational choice within the local community. This new relationship is good news for students.”

The Three Rivers name was inspired by the rivers close to each school: the Arrow, Stour and Avon.