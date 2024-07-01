Home   News   Article

Barricade was filmed at Alcester Academy and surrounding area

By Stratford News Editor
Published: 11:00, 01 July 2024

A SHORT film highlighting the issue of sexual abuse in schools is about to hit the small screen after being accepted by short film channel Omeleto.

Shot manly at Alcester Academy and in the surrounding streets, the film is the work of Alice Johannessen, who hails from Leamington Spa but is now based in London.

Setting up the action at Alcester Academy. Photo: Daniel Lobo
She says it is inspired by her own experience of school, but the story grew after she read an article which described sexual harassment as a routine part of students’ lives.

