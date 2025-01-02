THE family of a teenager who tragically died in a car crash a few days before Christmas have spoken of their heartbreak.

Bevan Gerrard Shaw, 17, died when he lost control of a Porsche Macan he was driving in the early hours of 21st December on Banbury Road, Gaydon. His passenger escaped injury.

Bevan’s family, who come from the Gaydon /Temple Herdewyke area, are now fundraising to give the former Kineton High School student “the send-off he deserves”.

Describing the much-loved youngster to the Herald, Bevan’s uncle, Matthew Shaw, said: “Bevan was your typical 17-year-old lad. He was always looking for something to be his next adventure as well as spending time with his family, girlfriend and friends. He had endless amounts of love to give and receive, everyone that met him loved him.”

Bevan Shaw

Matthew has been comforting his sister Natalie, Bevan’s mum, as the family struggle with the loss of Bevan, who was a big brother to three sisters: Cerys, Aisha and Willow.

“He was always finding new ways to keep his grandma and grampy on their toes,” recalled Matthew, speaking on behalf of the family. “His mum was always wondering what his next adventure would entail, normally leaving her curious to what his next project may be.

“His sisters were always laughing at his stupid jokes, which would quite often include making fun of himself or those around him. He found great joy in doing anything possible to wind up his uncles, which would often end in a little play fight until someone gave in.”

Bevan Shaw

Devastated that Bevan has had his life cut so tragically short, Matthew continued: “Bevan still wasn’t completely set on what he wanted to do with his future but one thing he was sure on was that it would include cars. He absolutely loved everything about cars and how they worked. He was very good at tackling problems in cars, looking into it and fixing it almost with ease. His latest goal was his project car that he had bought to fix up, sadly he wasn’t able to complete it this time but you can be sure he would have put everything into it.”

Despite their horrendous loss, the family are trying to hold on to precious memories of happier times.

Recalling Bevan’s birth in March 2007, Matthew said: “The family have endless happy memories of Bevan – from the day he came home from hospital as a newborn, the newest addition to the family, the one that turned our biggest sister Natalie into a mum, made a mother into a grandma, made a father into a granddad, made a step-dad a grampy, made brothers into an uncle and made a sister into an auntie.

“As Bevan got older, he would light every room he walked into with his smile, he would make you question your sanity at times but one thing no one had a doubt about was that he loved them and they all loved him.”

To contribute to Bevan’s fund visit www.gofundme.com/f/bevan-shaw

Friends and family tributes to Bevan

Family photographs of Bevan Shaw.

Auntie Melissa

I will always remember Bevan for his big grin, the laughs and happy times we’ve shared and how much of a loving big brother and cousin he is. He has left a huge hole in our family, loved and missed beyond measure.

I will forever treasure all of our goofy moments together over the years and all those late night cuddles when you were a baby – I hope you know just how much I love you. Safe in our hearts until we meet again.

Love from your Auntie x

Grandma Mandy

Bevan was my first grandchild. He was a perfect little boy who had a ready smile for anyone. He will be missed every day by the people who knew and loved him the most.

Sister Cerys

I love you so much. I can’t believe you’ve gone. You were so young. It’s not fair, you deserve to be here still. When Mum called me and explained that you had been in a car accident, I didn’t believe it. We were messaging each other back and forth for ages about half an hour before your accident. It still doesn’t feel real. You were the best brother anyone could have asked for. And it can’t have been easy being the oldest and having three little sisters, me, Aisha and Willow. We all think the world of you and will never stop admiring you. We all loved you very much and will never stop missing you. You will live forever be in our hearts. Rest in peace my beautiful angel.

Mum Natalie

Losing my beautiful son has been my greatest heartache; having had him in my life has been my greatest joy. Though my heart aches at your absence, it rejoices at the memory of you. You have been my greatest joy, and your loss my greatest pain.

Auntie Jess

I came into the family when Bevan was still a young boy. He was a cheeky, funny little chap who had a smile that would light up a thousand rooms. I got to see him grow up over the years and turn into the darling boy we all loved dearly. He was always up for a laugh and a joke or a prank – anything that he knew would make his loved ones smile. He loved to wind up his uncles and enjoyed a good play fight even if he knew he was at a disadvantage. He was present with the younger children in the family and always kept them happy and entertained – the littles loved him. There was something about that boy that would just make you smile even when he wasn’t trying. He is and always will be dearly missed.

Bevan’s girlfriend Erin

My handsome boy, I never imagined our time together would be cut so short. Although, physically you’re no longer with us, you will continue to live on in my memory and I will cherish every little moment we had, forever. You weren’t just my boyfriend, you were my best friend, family and soul mate too. You were my light and my world is darker without you.

I’m sorry we didn’t get to have the future we had planned with one another but I’ll carry the title of ‘your girl’ for the rest of my life.

Fly high my beautiful angel until we meet again. Forever 17.

Uncle Dan

Bevan was taken from us too soon. He will be sorely missed but never forgotten. He was a great kid with a heart of gold who had a lot of love to give and made his whole family smile and proud of him. I will see you on the other side brother.

Uncle Matty

Bevan, it still doesn’t feel real that you’re gone. I still keep waiting for my phone to ping with a message from you or, when we’re around your mum’s and you’d burst into the room and we’d start cracking jokes at Abbie and your mum. You would always play with the kids and make them laugh and smile, running around causing havoc with the kids making some great memories that we will all cherish forever.

We are all so proud of you man and we all love and miss you. Until we meet again. Love Uncle Matty and Auntie Abbs

Friend Tim

Fly high brother, I miss you so much – spread them wings, heaven has another angel.



