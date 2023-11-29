Extra two years needed to tackle huge South Warwickshire Local Plan
Published: 09:03, 29 November 2023
AN EXTRA two years will be needed to complete the new South Warwickshire Joint Local Plan.
The detailed document, which sets out a council’s vision for the area, as well as where and what types of development will be allowed, is being worked on as a joint project between Stratford and Warwick district councils.
Originally, it had been the aim to have the plan adopted by the end of 2025, but a number of factors have seen the timetable slip and a new target date suggested – the end of 2027.