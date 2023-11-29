Extra two years needed to tackle huge South Warwickshire Local Plan

AN EXTRA two years will be needed to complete the new South Warwickshire Joint Local Plan.

The detailed document, which sets out a council’s vision for the area, as well as where and what types of development will be allowed, is being worked on as a joint project between Stratford and Warwick district councils.

Originally, it had been the aim to have the plan adopted by the end of 2025, but a number of factors have seen the timetable slip and a new target date suggested – the end of 2027.