Double treats for pet groomer who goes ‘above and beyond’

PROOF that Woofs of Wixford is top of the dog grooming business came courtesy of a second accolade recently.

The spa and pampering service based near Alcester has just picked up the Best Pet Grooming Business in the UK Business Awards for the Warwickshire region for “providing a service that goes above and beyond”.

Catherine Smith, owner of Woofs of Wixford, pictured celebrating her award this week with regular client Bonnie the year-old cocker spaniel. Photo: Mark Williamson

In April owner Catherine Smith and her team picked up the Pet Retailer of the Year 2024 in the category of pet and animal care for what the judges described as “exemplary customer service and commitment to the welfare and happiness of our furry customers (and their owners)”.