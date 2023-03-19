MOST of us wouldn’t expect to see squirrel on the menu at a Michelin-starred restaurant, but it’s a big hit at a popular gastro pub.

Michelin star chef Richard Craven, who with wife Solanche owns and runs the Royal Oak in Whatcote, whips up pasta dishes and consommé out of grey squirrel meat. He makes a mousse out of the hind legs and loins and braised shoulder before serving in tortellini. And as 30 or 40 squirrels tend to leave a lot of bones, instead of wasting them, Richard creates broth from them.

Richard and Solanche Craven celebrate at Royal Oak in Whatcote. Photo: Mark Williamson. (62976566)

According to Richard, although squirrel is a white meat a bit like chicken, because of their diet and how muscular they are, its taste is closer to rabbit.