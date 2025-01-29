Delayed average speed cameras Alcester and Studley are now live

By Andy Mitchell

Local Democracy Reporter

AVERAGE speed cameras in Studley and Coughton that lay dormant for more than two years are finally live, writes Andy Mitchell, Local Democracy Reporter.

After 11 days of trying to establish timescales with Warwickshire County Council, the highways authority confirmed that the cameras atop bright yellow pillars between Studley Cricket Club and the leg of the Birmingham Road before entry to Alcester are working and were switched on last week.

Average speed check signs warn drivers not to exceed 30mph through Studley with the next set restricting motorists to 50mph between Studley and Coughton. A third set comes with a 40mph restriction through Coughton and King’s Coughton.

Warwickshire County Council said on 13th January that three sets of cameras were “currently undergoing final testing by the police and the camera supplier”, adding: “They are live and will be enforceable once these final test runs are complete.”

Delays were put down to “National Grid’s availability in programming the required power supply to the units”.

One of the average speed cameras on the A435 at Coughton. Photo: Mark Williamson

A statement from WCC on 23rd January confirmed “that the cameras on the A435 are live and enforceable following final testing by the police and the camera supplier”.

It added: “The cameras capture excess speed within the particular speed limit, be that 30mph, 40mph or 50mph, so if drivers exceed the speed in all three different speed limit areas, they could pick up three separate speeding tickets.

“Drivers should be adhering to speed limits across the county.”

Insp Dave Valente, from the Warwickshire Police’s road safety team, said: “Successful testing of the average speed cameras took place over December and the beginning of January. Enforcement of the average speed limits started last week.”

He concluded with a message to motorists: “I would like to emphasise that these speed limits have been in place for a significant period and regardless of when the cameras went live people should have been adhering to these.

“Speeding remains the number one cause of fatal collisions on our roads, and every driver has a responsibility to comply with limits imposed. Speed limits are there for a reason and the enforcement of these limits is about saving lives.”

A fourth set of cameras to measure against the national speed limit on the first part of the dual carriageway that bypasses Alcester, heading towards the Arrow roundabout, are still awaiting connection.

A query over exact dates remains live with Warwickshire Police.